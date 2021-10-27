Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gas crisis squeezes earnings at ScottishPower

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.25am
ScottishPower has invested in green energy generation since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy giant ScottishPower has reported a big drop in earnings amid a squeeze on the sector caused by a spike in gas prices.

The supplier said its retail business had seen earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) drop by 39% to £83 million in the last quarter.

It marks a sharp contrast to the first and second quarters of the year when the division notched up strong growth.

At their peak earlier this month UK gas prices had spiked around fivefold since January. Although they have given back some of this rise, prices remain high.

It has led to the collapse of 13 energy suppliers since the start of September.

Although ScottishPower’s earnings have been squeezed, it is unlikely to go the way of its rivals. Alongside its supply side, the company also generates huge amounts of electricity from its wind farms.

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said: “The energy price spike is a gas issue and a stark reminder of why we have to decarbonise our energy sector quickly and efficiently.”

His comments come as the Spanish-owned but Glasgow-based company prepares for world leaders to descend on the city for the UN climate change summit Cop26.

Mr Anderson added: “Cop26 starts in our home city of Glasgow in three days and at ScottishPower, in the six years since the Paris Climate Agreement we’ve transformed our business model.

“We closed our coal plants and are proud to have played our part in Scotland being coal-free since 2016.

“We’ve done this through our highest ever level of sustained investment delivering a record £10 billion in the UK, in five years on renewable energy projects and smart digital grid networks.

“And we’re not stopping. Last week we committed a further £6 billion to the East Anglia Offshore Hub, subject to planning approval, our largest ever investment in a single development.

“This is the acceleration in green energy investment we need if we’re to meet the ambitions of the Cop26 summit and reach net-zero.

“All of this during the ongoing energy crisis and the likelihood of a difficult winter.”

