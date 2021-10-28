Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sainsbury’s boss reassures customers about ‘plenty of food’ this Christmas

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 9.57am
The boss of Sainsbury’s has assured customers there ‘will be plenty of food’ this Christmas as global supply chains remain under strain (John Stillwell/PA)
The boss of Sainsbury’s has assured customers there ‘will be plenty of food’ this Christmas as global supply chains remain under strain (John Stillwell/PA)

The boss of Sainsbury’s has written to customers to reassure them that there “will be plenty of food” this Christmas as global supply chains remain under strain.

In a note to customers on Thursday, Simon Roberts wrote: “Following reports that some popular products will be hard to find this Christmas, I want to let you know we’re working flat out to make it a Christmas to remember.”

The chief executive added: “I also want to reassure you that there will be plenty of food and that we are confident that, even if the exact product you are looking for isn’t available, there will be a good alternative.”

Mr Roberts said stores will be getting regular deliveries right up until Christmas Eve and longer-life products, such as Christmas cakes and puddings, mince pies, nuts and cranberry sauce, are already available.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 22, 2020
Sainsbury’s expects to sell more fresh turkeys this year than ever before, with plenty available, chief executive Simon Roberts said (Jacob King/PA)

He said the supermarket expects to sell more fresh turkeys this year than ever before, with plenty available.

Mr Roberts added: “Fresh party food will arrive in stores from mid-November and, from 1st December, shelves will be well stocked with all your favourite fresh festive products – from pigs in blankets to Christmas cheeses.”

He concluded: “I hope this helps you in planning for the festive season. All our colleagues and store teams are ready to do all we can to safely serve and help you in the weeks ahead.”

Retailers have warned that global supply chain disruption due to coronavirus and the shortage of lorry drivers is likely to affect Christmas supermarket shelves and toy deliveries.

The UK economy has been disrupted by several factors including labour shortages, new immigration rules affecting HGV drivers, and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

There is estimated to be a shortfall of around 100,000 lorry drivers, and soaring energy prices have also added to the cost of food production and logistics.

Globally, the Covid crisis is having an ongoing effect on international supply chain logistics, affecting grocery and toy imports.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, M&S, the Co-op, Aldi and Asda have all begun selling Christmas puddings, chocolate treats and more, with some stores even imploring customers to buy now to avoid possible shortages closer to the big day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]