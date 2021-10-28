Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 11.50am Updated: October 28 2021, 11.57am
Volkswagen reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Volkswagen reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers and reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter as the global shortage of semiconductors disproportionately hit the company’s business in China despite strong demand for its cars there.

The company said deliveries in 2021 would be in line with last year’s.

Previously, Volkswagen expected an increase in unit sales. It said operating profit fell 12% to 2.8 billion euros (£2.3 billion) compared to the year-earlier quarter, which also was weak due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, based in Wolfsburg, Germany, said its volume brands such as its flagship Volkswagen nameplate recorded operating losses despite full order books. It lost 24% of its unit sales in its home market in Europe compared with the year-earlier period.

Chief financial officer Arno Antlitz described the results as a challenge to make “decisive improvements” in keeping costs down and improving productivity.

He said in a statement accompanying the earnings release: “The semiconductor bottlenecks in the third quarter made it abundantly clear to us that we are not yet resilient enough to fluctuations in capacity utilisation.”

Semiconductors are widely used in automotive electronics. Demand for their use in everything from game consoles to tablets to webcams has exceeded the ability of chip makers to quickly increase production capacity, and the entire auto industry has been impacted.

Volkswagen’s push into electric vehicles continued during the quarter with 122,100 all-electric vehicles sold, more than twice the number in the year-earlier period despite the semiconductor shortage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]