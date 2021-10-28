Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tube line shut due to Covid will fully reopen on weekdays next month

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 12.33pm
London Underground’s Waterloo and City line, which closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will fully reopen on weekdays next month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
London Underground’s Waterloo and City line, which closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will fully reopen on weekdays next month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Full weekday services are to resume on a London Underground line for the first time since March last year, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The Waterloo and City line – which connects the City of London with Waterloo railway station – was closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peak weekday services were reintroduced in June as people began to return to workplaces, but no trains run at off-peak times.

TfL said services will run throughout the day from November 22 to make it easier for people to stagger their journeys, and support flexible working.

The transport body said it has been unable to resume full weekday services earlier as drivers have been required to operate trains on the Central line, where demand is higher.

It added that Saturday services on the Waterloo and City line will not be reintroduced “for the foreseeable future”.

Weekday passenger levels on the Tube are around 60% of those pre-pandemic.

Commuters on a Jubilee line London Underground train
Weekday passenger levels on the Tube are around 60% of those pre-pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “As Londoners and visitors return to the capital, whether that be for work or to enjoy London’s world-class culture and hospitality venues, it’s important that they can travel easily and safely around the city.

“The Waterloo and City line provides another great transport option and a vital link to the City, and the return of a full weekday service is a big boost for the capital’s economy as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”

London Underground managing director Andy Lord said: “The Tube has played an important role during the pandemic and I am proud of the excellent work happening behind the scenes to allow customers to travel with confidence on clean, safe, frequent and reliable services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]