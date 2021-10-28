Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE ends session lower despite partial recovery on mixed trading day

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 5.33pm
London’s leading index closed marginally lower on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London’s leading index closed marginally lower on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The FTSE 100 finished just in the red as it clawed back most of its losses following a shaky trading session.

Strong trading updates from firms including WPP and Lloyds helped bolster London, but a weak showing from commodity businesses, weighed down by price swings, kept the markets lower.

London’s top flight closed 3.8 points, or 0.05%, lower at 7,249.47 on Thursday.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have had a mixed session, with the FTSE 100 and Dax lagging the rest of Europe.

“The UK index has underperformed due to weakness in the oil and gas sector, while the Dax has been dragged by Volkswagen after the company reduced expectations on full-year revenues for its autos business due to supply shortages of key components.”

Shell’s poor showing in the third quarter helped weigh on other oil and gas sector firms, with rival BP also tipping lower as a result.

Mr Hewson described Shell’s latest earnings figures as a “particularly poor outcome” as its shares slipped to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

The oil giant announced a worse-than-expected 4.13 billion dollar (£3 billion) profit for the latest quarter as it also set out new climate commitments, pledging to reduce absolute emissions from its operations by 50% by 2030 compared with 2016 levels.

Royal Dutch Shell A shares closed 52.4p lower at 1,713.2p, while Royal Dutch Shell B fell 61.4p to 1,706.6p.

Elsewhere, the mixed trading session on the continent saw the German Dax decrease by 0.06% as the French Cac climbed by 0.75%.

Across the Atlantic, the US markets witnessed modest rebounds at the start of trading following Wednesday’s pullback in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones as traders digested the latest quarter GDP data and jobless claims figures.

The rise in GDP, which came in ahead of expectations, pulled the dollar lower against the pound and other currencies.

The pound was 0.01% higher versus the US dollar at 1.38, and down 0.05% against the euro at 1.181.

In company news, marketing giant WPP made strong gains after it lifted its revenue guidance for the second time in three months.

The company hailed a “very strong performance” as it reported a 15.7% jump in net revenues to £2.6 billion for the quarter to September, significantly ahead of analyst predictions.

As a result, shares in the group lifted by 77.8p to 1,044p at the close of play.

Lloyds Banking Group also improved in value after its own quarterly figures beat market guidance, saying pre-tax profits nearly doubled to £2 billion.

Shares rose by 0.62p to 49.58p as it benefitted from the economic rebound following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The price of oil posted another significant decline as bigger than expected increases in weekly oil inventories acted as a drag.

Brent crude increased by 0.98% to 83.75 dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were WPP, up 77.8p at 1,044p, Darktrace, up 49p at 779.5p, GlaxoSmithKline, up 57.2p at 1,499p, and Smurfit Kappa, up 90p at 3,861p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Royal Dutch Shell B, down 61.4p at 1,706.6p, Royal Dutch Shell A, down 52.4p at 1,713.2p, Vodafone, down 3.04p at 108.98p, and DCC, down 142p at 6,100p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier