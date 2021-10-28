Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Mail’s Govan office goes green with electric vehicles

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.05am Updated: October 29 2021, 8.22am
The Royal Mail delivery office in Govan, Glasgow, will be the first all-electric one in Scotland (Royal Mail/PA)
Electric-powered posties are to turn Glasgow’s Govan Royal Mail delivery office green for Cop26.

It will become Scotland’s first fully electric vehicle hub when the 13 vans and two micro vehicles replace its existing diesel fleet.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the move and said: “With the eyes of the world turning to Glasgow ahead of Cop26, it is vital that we lead by example when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.

“That is why it is such welcome news that Royal Mail is launching its first all-electric delivery office in Scotland just across the Clyde from where the summit will take place.”

The 13 vans can travel up to 90 miles on a single charge, depending on weather conditions and load, to join the office’s 29 postal workers who pound the city streets on foot.

The delivery office is just a short walk across the River Clyde from the Scottish Event Campus, where Cop26’s delegates will meet.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: “We always want to do the right thing by the communities we serve in terms of keeping our emissions as low as we can, and this is another important step in that direction.”

Royal Mail has worked with BP Pulse in Glasgow to complete infrastructure works and install eight 7kW electric charging points.

The energy to power the vehicles is from 100% renewable hydroelectric, solar and wind sources.

Royal Mail said the Glasgow delivery office was selected because of the city’s plans for a Low Emission Zone (LEZ), which will require vehicles to meet certain emissions standards to enter its centre.

At present, other delivery offices across the UK are being considered for similar fleet makeovers in coming months, particularly those in places with existing Clean Air or Low Emission Zones.

A Royal Mail worker loads one of the micro electric vehicles at Scotland’s first all-electric delivery office, in Govan, Glasgow (Royal Mail/PA)

Two micro electric vehicles will also be joining the fleet as the company steps up its drive to further reduce emissions associated with its operations.

These vehicles are roughly the size of a golf buggy or a quad bike, with a load size of between 1.2 cubic metres and 2.0 cubic metres.

They have the capacity to accommodate more than an average daily round’s worth of letters and small parcels.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “With the UK’s largest ‘Feet on the Street’ network of more than 85,000 postmen and women, Royal Mail already has the lowest reported CO2e emissions per parcel amongst major UK delivery companies.

“This move forms part of Royal Mail’s rollout of low or zero emission vehicles, designed to make the UK’s lowest reported CO2e emissions per parcel delivery even lower.”

