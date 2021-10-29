Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Premier Foods to triple plant-based business by 2030 in green strategy

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 11.11am
Premier Foods has launched a sustainability plan which will ramp up its plant-based business (Premier Foods/PA)
Premier Foods has launched a sustainability plan which will ramp up its plant-based business (Premier Foods/PA)

Bisto gravy maker Premier Foods has revealed plans to triple its plant-based sales to £250 million by 2030 as part of its efforts to boost its green credentials.

The food group, which also owns brands including Mr Kipling and Ambrosia, makes around £78 million each year from plant-based foods and said it will launch a raft of new products from later this year as part of its plant-based drive.

It said it will offer meat-free meal pots through its Batchelors brand by the end of the year, using a vegan bacon alternative called Facon.

Alex Whitehouse, chief executive officer of Premier Foods, said that “encouraging healthy eating” will be at the forefront of its new strategy.

It hailed the “success” of recent plant-based product launches including Sharwood’s Deliciously Vegan cooking sauces and meat-free Oxo cubes.

Mr Whitehouse said: “Over the last few years, we have made very good progress against our previous responsibility strategy and we are proud of what has been achieved so far.

“However, it is now time to push ourselves harder – harder for the health of our consumers, and harder for the health of our planet.

“Our key focus continues to be encouraging healthy eating. We produce and market some of the nation’s favourite brands, bought by millions every day.

“This gives us a powerful opportunity to use these brands to help consumers choose new healthier options, more plant-based options, and options that are more sustainable and contribute to a less wasteful world.”

The group said it also plans to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging by making 100% of this recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

