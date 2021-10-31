Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

JCB signs multi-billion pound deal for ‘fuel of the future’ green hydrogen

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 8.27am
JCB will purchase green hydrogen from the Australian company (Rui Vieira/PA)
JCB will purchase green hydrogen from the Australian company (Rui Vieira/PA)

Construction equipment firm JCB has signed a deal worth billions of pounds to buy hydrogen generated by non-fossil fuel based sources.

The deal for green hydrogen was signed with Australian firm Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) in a partnership the company called the first of its kind.

It will mean JCB will purchase 10% of FFI’s green hydrogen production, with FFI dealing with production and logistics and JCB and a third firm, Ryze, managing distribution and development of customer demand.

So-called green hydrogen is created using electricity from renewable sources, with FFI’s chief executive officer Julie Shuttleworth saying it was the “fuel of the future”.

She added: “Green hydrogen is critical for the planet and good for business, a powerful fuel and ingredient in the manufacturing of a large range of industrial, difficult-to-decarbonise products.

“It will be fundamental in enabling the decarbonisation of heavy industry globally.”

Earlier this month, Uttoxeter-based JCB announced it was investing £100 million in zero-emission hydrogen engines to power machinery.

The firm said it already has a team of 100 engineers working on the hydrogen engines and is recruiting up to 50 more to deliver on its bid to make the first machines available to customers by the end of 2022.

Speaking about the deal, Lord Bamford said: “This is an important step towards getting green hydrogen to the customer.

“It’s fine having an engine powered by green hydrogen but no good if customers can’t get green hydrogen to fuel their machines.

“This is a major advance on the road towards making green hydrogen a viable solution.”

No figures were revealed in the announcement of the deal, other than a statement saying: “Fortescue Future Industries will become the largest supplier of green hydrogen to the United Kingdom after signing a multi-billion-pound deal with construction giant J C Bamford Excavators (JCB) and Ryze Hydrogen”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier