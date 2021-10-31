Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 7.13pm
The Trade Secretary said she was working with the US to remove steel tariffs on both sides of the Atlantic (Danny Lawson/PA)
The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.

Ms Trevelyan tweeted: “We welcome the Biden administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and aluminium.

“It is encouraging the US is taking steps to de-escalate this issue.

“It follows positive discussions with ambassador Katherine Tai in London, where I confirmed the UK is committed to addressing global steel overcapacity and decarbonisation.

“We remain focused on agreeing a resolution that sees damaging tariffs removed to the benefit of both UK and US businesses.”

In May, the UK started consulting on whether continuing to apply retaliatory tariffs on US steel were in the best interests of the UK economy and its steel and aluminium industries.

US President Joe Biden, pictured with Boris Johnson during the G20 summit in Rome, has looked to resolve trade disputes since coming to office
US President Joe Biden, pictured with Boris Johnson during the G20 summit in Rome, has looked to resolve trade disputes since coming to office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Department for International Trade (DIT) said the results of the review will be published shortly.

In the meantime, officials said the “rebalancing measures” in response to US section 232 tariffs on UK steel and aluminium would remain in place until a permanent resolution is agreed.

DIT said the import taxes on US steel were critical to defend British economic interests and its rules-based system.

The talks on steel come after the UK and US put to bed a long-running Airbus-Boeing dispute in June.

The agreement had been teed up by a temporary suspension in March of related tariffs on UK goods such as whisky, cheese, cashmere and machinery.

As result of the June accord, Washington went further by withdrawing the tariff on single malt whisky tariffs for five years, which had been applied by the Trump administration as part of a trade dispute between the US and European Union countries over aerospace subsidies.

