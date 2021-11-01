Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Diesel hits record high price of 147.94p a litre

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 10.37am Updated: November 1 2021, 11.04am
Diesel prices at UK forecourts have reached a new high (Niall Carson/PA)
Diesel prices at UK forecourts have reached a new high (Niall Carson/PA)

Diesel prices at UK forecourts have reached a new high.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Sunday was 147.94p, the RAC said.

That surpasses the previous high of 147.93p set in April 2012.

It comes a week after the previous record average price for petrol – also set in April 2012 – was broken.

Since then petrol prices have risen further, peaking at 144.35p per litre on Sunday.

The RAC’s figures are based on data provided by Experian Catalist.

The average cost of diesel has gone up 30p a litre in the past 12 months, making it £16 more expensive to fill up a typical 55-litre family car.

The “prime reason” for the increase is the cost of oil doubling in the past year, according to the RAC.

It warned that the price will be felt by the UK’s 12.5 million diesel car drivers, along with increasing costs to businesses.

The UK has 4.5 million vans and 525,000 heavy goods vehicles, the vast majority of which run on diesel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While this isn’t unexpected, as petrol has already hit a new record price, it’s still another body blow to drivers and businesses across the country who were already struggling to cope with rising prices.

“As well as hitting household budgets this will have a knock-on effect on the price we pay for goods and services, as diesel is very much the fuel of business and, as such, will contribute further to inflation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]