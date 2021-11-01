Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Price rises and continued post-lockdown demand boost Howden Joinery

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 10.43am
Howdens said post-lockdown demand and price rises drove strong recent revenues (Howdens/PA)
Howdens said post-lockdown demand and price rises drove strong recent revenues (Howdens/PA)

Pent-up demand to improve homes and price rises have helped raise revenues higher at Howden Joinery.

Shares in the kitchen, joinery products and hardware supplier edged higher on Monday morning after it reported “strong sales and profits” over the year to October 31.

“As a result of the recent exceptionally strong trading performance, the company now expects full-year 2021 profit before tax to be around the top end of current analyst forecasts,” Howdens said.

Bosses at the home improvement business said they are confident in the group’s long-term business model but stressed that they expect “a more normalised trading pattern and performance” next year as the post-lockdown boom in demand calms.

The company said it is “watchful” of current economic uncertainties, including the potential impact of ongoing disruption to global supply chains and cost inflation.

Howdens said revenues were buoyed by the firm passing on the impact of cost rises to its customers through its selling prices earlier in the financial year.

It added that its latest sales growth was driven “principally” by higher sales volumes as well as “price rises”.

The business reported that its UK depots saw revenues increase by 20.8% over the period from June 13 to October 30, compared with the same period last year.

It highlighted “strong demand and a high level of stock availability” after managing the firm’s supply chains to deal with peak demand at the end of the period.

Meanwhile, the group reported UK revenues for the past year were 37.7% higher than last year, which had been impacted upon by pandemic restrictions, and 28.3% ahead of 2019.

Shares were 0.4% higher at 921.5p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier