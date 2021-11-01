Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Another 40,000 engineers needed to feed heat pump push, says Centrica boss

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 4.52pm Updated: November 1 2021, 5.14pm
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

The UK needs another 40,000 heating engineers to help decarbonise the country’s homes and install enough heat pumps, the boss of Centrica has said.

Chris O’Shea said the company, which owns British Gas, is hiring the equivalent of one new apprentice every day this decade as it tries to retrofit millions of homes across the country.

“We do have a real shortage,” he told an event on the side of the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

The staff Centrica has are willing to take on many of the roles that need to be filled, but just need to be trained, the chief executive said.

He added that the cost of heat pumps would come down as with other green technologies in recent decades.

However he cautioned against assuming that prices will fall just because the UK was starting to install more of them.

He said France has been using heat pumps for years, but prices are still high.

“Heat pumps are expensive but they are a critical part of what we need to do,” he said.

Centrica is aiming to install up to 20,000 heat pumps every year by the middle of the decade.

The Government has backed heat pumps as a way to make sure households are heated in a more environmentally friendly way.

Heat pumps work like a reverse air conditioner, by moving heat from outside a home to inside. They run on electricity, so if they are supplied with renewable electricity they can be very green.

Despite Government backing, heat pumps should not be installed at the taxpayer’s expense, Mr O’Shea said.

“We have to avoid putting the burden on the Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]