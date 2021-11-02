Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spending on debt repayments jumps amid concerns over rising living costs

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 12.04am
Spending on paying back debts jumped by 10% between July and September compared with the three months before, according to Nationwide Building Society’s analysis of data from its members (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Spending on paying back debts jumped by 10% between July and September compared with the three months before, according to building society analysis.

Nationwide Building Society said the number of transactions made to pay off debt increased by 2% in the third quarter.

The figures suggest people are looking to take control of their finances wherever they can, the Society said.

A survey for Nationwide also found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of people across the UK are worrying about the rising cost of living and a quarter (25%) are uncomfortable about the state of their finances.

Areas where people expect rising living cost to bite include outgoings on utilities, food and car costs, the survey found.

Nearly one in five (18%) believe their spending to pay off debt will increase, while 15% say the amount they spend on their mortgage or rent will go up in the coming months.

Nearly a fifth (18%) had relied on credit to get by more in the past few months than previously, while more than a third (36%) were expecting to dip into their savings.

The Nationwide spending report was compiled by analysing more than 620 million transactions made by the Society’s members between July and September.

Mark Nalder, Nationwide’s head of payments said there was “a sense of belt-tightening” in the findings.

He said: “As we move deeper into the winter months and with the rising cost of living likely to continue to bite consumers, we expect the growth of spending to slow further as people pay even closer attention to their finances and have to make those choices as to what they can and can’t spend.”

