Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Four more energy suppliers collapse amid soaring gas prices

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 5.00pm
Four energy suppliers have gone bust as the sector continues to be hammered by soaring gas prices (Yui Mok/PA)
Four energy suppliers have gone bust as the sector continues to be hammered by soaring gas prices (Yui Mok/PA)

Another four small energy providers have gone bust in a move that will see new suppliers sought for about 23,700 households and businesses, the energy watchdog said.

Ofgem said Omni Energy, MA Energy, Zebra Power and Ampoweruk have announced they are ceasing to trade.

It comes after supplier Bluegreen Energy Services, which had 5,900 customers, went under on Monday as soaring gas prices put the squeeze on the sector.

Ofgem said Zebra Power supplies about 14,800 domestic customers while Omni Energy supplies about 6,000 pre-payment domestic customers, MA Energy supplies about 300 business customers and Ampoweruk supplies about 600 domestic customers and 2,000 businesses.

It means that 18 suppliers have now gone bust over the past two months as a result of the surge in global gas prices.

The regulator said it will choose a new supplier for affected customers, which will then contact them, and assured that energy supply and funds paid into accounts will be protected.

It added that households will also be protected by the energy price cap when being switched to a new provider.

Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem, said: “We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling.

“I want to reassure affected customers that they do not need to worry: under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue.

“If you have credit on your account the funds you have paid in are protected and you will not lose the money that is owed to you.

“Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.

“You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your tariff.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]