Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Seventy-five dollar carbon tax could cut emissions by 12%, report says

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.04am
A carbon tax would put extra charges on high-emission products (Danny Lawson/PA)
A carbon tax would put extra charges on high-emission products (Danny Lawson/PA)

A 75 dollar (£56) tax per tonne of carbon emitted in rich countries could help push down global emissions by more than 12% – and would pay for itself, a new report has found.

The size of the global economy measured in gross domestic product (GDP) would fall by just 1% if carbon was taxed, according to proposals from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The report, from the World Economic Forum and consultancy PwC, found that over the long term, much, if not all, of that drop in GDP would be made up for by avoiding the economic hit from global warming.

The IMF scenario includes a 75 dollar tax for each tonne of carbon emitted by 2030 in high-income countries, 50 dollars (£36.50) in middle-income countries, and 25 dollars (£18) in low-income countries.

Such a tax would put a price on every tonne of carbon that is emitted when a product is made and shipped.

The report also claims that the revenues generated by a global carbon tax could be used to support the most disadvantaged, by redistributing up to 3% of GDP.

But most importantly it would reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 12.3%, the report finds.

With the climate ambitions that individual countries signed up to in Paris in 2015 – the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – the carbon tax would help limit global warming to 2C above pre-industrial levels.

But if countries strengthened their ambitions, warming could be limited to just 1.5C.

PwC global chairman Bob Moritz said: “The findings of our analysis are very encouraging. Introducing an ICPF (international carbon price floor) could make a significant contribution to tackling global warming by accelerating emissions reductions.

“We found this could be done without severe economic damage to livelihoods and business, although the effects would be somewhat uneven across the world.

“The costs to society and business of failing to act are far greater. The political and technical challenges remain very significant, but we hope the research will encourage countries to consider pricing carbon in such a way that it scales up effort to reach net-zero in time to limit the worst effects of climate change on people and our planet.”

WEF president Borge Brende said: “The results of analysis of the ICPF are extremely positive. Public-private cooperation will be key for next steps and to accelerate efforts for a more sustainable and inclusive recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier