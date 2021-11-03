Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesla cars available to Uber drivers in London

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.05am Updated: November 3 2021, 9.30am
Since March, passengers in central London have been able to request they are picked up by a fully electric car (John Walton/PA)
Uber customers’ chances of being picked up by a Tesla car have increased after the ride-hailing app secured a partnership with the US manufacturer.

The agreement means Uber drivers in London will be able to use clean air funds to buy or lease a Tesla car from Wednesday.

Drivers could already use the money to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) made by other manufacturers such as Nissan, Hyundai and Kia.

Uber has raised more than £135 million through adding a clean air fee for all trips in London since January 2019.

Funds have built up for each driver depending on how many miles they have clocked up.

An Uber spokesman said a typical driver has around £3,500 to £4,000 available to put towards getting an EV.

The firm has committed that all its vehicles in London will be fully electric by 2025.

More than 4,000 drivers have already made the switch to an EV, and more than 90% of new vehicles joining the app are electric.

Since March, passengers in central London have been able to request they are picked up by a fully electric car.

Fares for the Uber Green option match those for trips by other vehicles, while drivers are charged a reduced service fee.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: “Uber drivers are switching to electric vehicles at a much faster rate than the mass market, thanks to the lower running costs and greater earning potential of driving in an EV.

“The launch of Uber Green this year means that drivers earn more per trip in an EV, so there has never been a better time to make the switch.

“There is still a lot of work to do to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport, but the progress we are seeing in London is significant and as a city we are leading the way globally.”

