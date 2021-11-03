Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Next notches up further sales growth but cautions over supply and inflation

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 8.12am
Retail giant Next has said stock availability has improved but remains challenging (PA)
Retail giant Next has said stock availability has improved but remains challenging (PA)

Retail giant Next has posted another leap in sales, but said stock availability remains “challenging” amid supply chain problems and labour shortages.

The fashion and homewares chain reported third-quarter sales up 17% versus two years ago after a better-than-expected recent performance, though it still forecasts growth to slow to 10% over its final quarter.

It said this was down to a lessening of pent-up demand, while growth is also set to be hampered by supply issues, with disruption ongoing despite recent improvements.

It added that soaring inflation is likely to hit demand for more discretionary purchases as households tighten their belts.

The group raised its full-year sales growth outlook to 11% from the 10.7% previously forecast, but kept its profit guidance at £800 million.

Next said: “Stock availability has improved but remains challenging, with delays in our international supply chain being compounded by labour shortages in the UK transport and warehousing networks.

“However, to date, stock limitations appear to be offset by strong underlying demand.”

It added: “Although consumer finances are in good shape, price increases in essential goods (such as fuel) may moderate demand for more discretionary purchases.”

The firm said sales in the last five weeks of the quarter to October 30 rose by 14% on a two-year basis, which beat its earlier guidance of 10% and generated around £4 million more of profit than expected.

But the group said this was set to be offset by slowing sales growth in the fourth quarter, as well as higher costs of air freight and other distribution costs in the difficult supply conditions.

Next is also investing further in online marketing.

At its half-year results in September, the group warned over price hikes due to supply chain disruption and said staff shortages could impact its deliveries in the run-up to Christmas.

Next said some areas of the business were starting to come under pressure from a lack of foreign workers, particularly in logistics and warehousing, which may affect its delivery service going into the peak festive season.

It said higher freight costs had pushed up prices by about 2% in its half-year and predicted further increases of around 2.5% on average in the first six months of 2022.

But the firm has been enjoying strong demand thanks to a strong online capability and as lockdowns have lifted, with annual profit forecasts upgraded four times this financial year.

