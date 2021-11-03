Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bus passengers hit with above-inflation fare rises

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 2.02pm
The increase in bus fares has been driven by the rising price of bus travel in London, new figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)
The increase in bus fares has been driven by the rising price of bus travel in London, new figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bus passengers have been hit with above-inflation fare rises, new figures show.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said fares in England increased by 1.7% in the year to March.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation grew by just 0.7% over the same period.

The rise was driven by the price of bus travel in London increasing by 3.3%.

Since March 2005, bus fares across England have increased by 80%, whereas CPI has risen by just 44%.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics show that average bus and coach fares are nearly six times more expensive than they were in 1987.

Over the same period, the price of train tickets has become around four-and-a-half times higher, while motoring costs are just two-and-a-half times more expensive.

The DfT’s annual bus statistics show that 52% of England’s 32,600 buses met the latest Euro VI emissions standards, and a further 2% were zero-emission.

The figures also illustrate the drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Total passenger journeys fell by 61% to 1.57 billion in the year ended in March compared with the previous 12 months.

Bus mileage decreased by just 16% as Government grants kept many services running for key workers.

David Sidebottom, director at Transport Focus, the independent watchdog for passengers, said: “As passengers consider returning to travelling by bus, it’s essential that services are clean, turn up on time and offer good value for money.

“Following the pandemic, operators and local authorities must continue to work together to attract passengers back.

“They will need to deliver a reliable service and offer attractive fares that reflect the way people want to travel.”

The Confederation of Passenger Transport, a trade body representing bus firms, said separate figures based on more recent data showed that bus travel had “bounced back more quickly than other forms of public transport”, reaching 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

It called for the Government to “encourage people back on to the bus” and provide sufficient funding to avoid smaller cities and towns being “starved of investment”.

