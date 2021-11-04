Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Metro Bank shares leap after Carlyle takeover approach

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 12.50pm
A Metro Bank branch as the bank has become the target of takeover interest from private equity firm Carlyle (Tim Goode/PA)
A Metro Bank branch as the bank has become the target of takeover interest from private equity firm Carlyle (Tim Goode/PA)

Metro Bank has confirmed that it has received a takeover approach from US private equity giant Carlyle.

Shares in the company soared by more than a third shortly after the announcement

The challenger bank said it has engaged with Carlyle over the possible offer, following reports by Bloomberg, but advised shareholders to take no further action.

“This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer… and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms nor structure on which any offer might be made,” Metro Bank added.

Carlyle now has a deadline of 5pm on December 2 to either place a firm bid for Metro Bank or walk away from a deal.

Metro Bank was valued at around £180 million at the end of trading on Wednesday, having seen its share price drop by more than half since the pandemic hit last year.

The company has been among mid-sized lenders to struggle amid low-interest rates and increased competition from rapidly digital-focused start-ups.

It has also been undertaking a major transformation after a major accounting error in 2019 led to the departure of its top bosses.

Last month, Metro Bank cheered signs of a “gradual return to normality” as lending remained flat in its third quarter.

The group revealed lending of £12.3 billion for the three months to the end of September, holding firm on the previous quarter.

Shares in the company were 34.1% higher 138.1p

