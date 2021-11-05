Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foreign currency sales soar due to US and winter sunspot trips

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 12.06am
Foreign currency sales illustrate the high level of pent up demand among UK holidaymakers to visit the USA and winter sunspots (Tim Ockenden/PA)
Foreign currency sales illustrate the high level of pent up demand among UK holidaymakers to visit the USA and winter sunspots (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Foreign currency sales illustrate the high level of pent-up demand among UK holidaymakers to visit the USA and winter sunspots.

Post Office Travel Money said demand for US dollars more than doubled in September and October compared with the same months in 2020.

The US finally reopens its borders on Monday to travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the UK and a selection of other countries.

This marks the end of a ban on overseas visitors introduced in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Barbados dollar, UAE dirham and Mexican peso are among other currencies for which sales have spiked in recent weeks.

Nick Boden, head of travel money at the Post Office, said: “Looking at our currency sales, the green shoots of recovery are now evident for most of the destinations now opening up to British visitors again and reveal a latent demand for hotspots in Europe and further afield.

“While the euro remains our biggest seller by far, there is no doubt that attention is turning to hotspots further afield as currency sales for Dubai and the Caribbean islands are among the most popular choices for our customers.”

Post Office Travel Money said sterling has made “significant year-on-year gains” against most popular holiday currencies, increasing the spending power for UK tourists.

They include Turkish lira (up 21%), Mauritius rupee (up 14%) and Thai baht (up 13%).

Mr Boden said: “The strength of sterling is a real bonus but it is also important to consider the cost of living in individual countries.

“When you combine the two, Jamaica and Mauritius look like winter sun winners according to our barometer of resort costs.

“Prices for meals and drinks are 79% higher in Barbados than in Jamaica.

“Similarly, when you compare costs in the most popular US destinations, visitors to Orlando in Florida will pay around a third less than in New York.”

