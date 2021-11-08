Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Companies that do not go green ‘will become collateral damage of net zero’

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 12.04am
Lord Barker served as energy and climate change minister in David Cameron’s Government (Ben Birchall/PA)
Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, a former energy minister has said.

Greg Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged.

“The idea that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds,” Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

“If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don’t have a future.”

He said that polluters should be charged around 100 US dollars (£73) per tonne of carbon they emit in developed countries as part of a global price on carbon.

This would put pressure on businesses to slash their emissions.

“We need the World Bank, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the WTO (World Trade Organisation) to come together to harmonise that. That doesn’t mean to say that they all have to be at the same price, you can differentiate between developed and developing economies.

“But there does need to be coordination, and it does need to be coherent.”

He suggested that while carbon prices would need to rise over the long term, Governments could cut import tariffs for green products much faster to a similar effect.

“What we could do now is zero-rate all green goods and services. Very few trade wars are started because people reduce their tariff walls.

“Whereas putting up something like the carbon border adjustment mechanism, or a new set of green tariffs requires primary legislation, which can often be controversial and get hijacked in parliaments or in the European Union.

“Invariably, just zero rating or suspending individual tariffs is something that governments or the Commission can do.

“And it’s pretty easy to do, pending a broader rearrangement of the architecture around green trade.”

