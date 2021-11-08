Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

One in 10 ‘regrets making pandemic purchases’

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 8.06am
DIY tools are among people’s pandemic purchase regrets, according to Aviva (Joe Giddens/PA)
DIY tools are among people’s pandemic purchase regrets, according to Aviva (Joe Giddens/PA)

Around one in 10 (10%) people have brought items during the coronavirus pandemic that they now regret purchasing, a survey has found.

On average, people who confessed their regrets spent £1,376 on items that they are now having second thoughts about, according to Aviva.

Gaming equipment, DIY tools, home gyms, bikes, clothing and jewellery, musical instruments, kitchen appliances such as bread makers, garden furniture, pizza ovens and hot tubs were among the items bought during lockdowns that have ended up on people’s regret lists.

Bikes chained up
Bikes are among the items that some people regret buying during the pandemic (Rowan Staszkiewicz/PA)

Some said they had sold or given items the hastily bought items now gathering dust away, the survey of more than 4,000 people across the UK found.

Spending more time at home, cheering themselves up and relieving boredom were among the reasons for people buying the disappointing items in the first place.

Some used money put by which would have normally been spent on holidays or social events, while others had intended to use the lockdown to start new hobbies.

Nicki Charles, a customer and marketing director at Aviva, said: “So much has changed since the start of 2020. The way we work, how we interact with others – and it seems the contents of our homes too. Faced with weeks or months at home, many of us made purchases to entertain ourselves – often costing hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

“If people have made significant purchases for their home, it’s important that they check they have appropriate cover. Many insurers have a single-item limit of around £2,000 for items in the home, so if anyone has splashed out on a lockdown purchase it’s a good idea for customers to let their insurer know, in case it needs to be listed separately on their policy.

“Even if items are now gathering dust – and our research suggests many are – they may still be valuable, so it’s best to make sure cover is in place, particularly if there’s a chance of picking up that hobby again one day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier