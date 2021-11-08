Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Customers return to full-service funerals with Dignity

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 11.40am
People are paying for full-service funerals again (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People are paying for full-service funerals again (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Funeral provider Dignity has convinced a growing number of its customers to take up its full-service funerals again after they dropped off during the pandemic.

The business said that 49% of customers had opted for its full service, back close to the levels before the pandemic.

At its low ebb in the second quarter of last year only 26% of the funerals that Dignity provided were the full service.

This rebounded to 40% in the last three months of 2020, and has been steadily rising since then.

It said that operating profit had risen from £5.2 million in the third quarter of last year to £7.2 million the year after.

“There is a huge amount of positive change going on at Dignity as we position ourselves to be a growing and thriving business that serves families for their end-of-life needs,” said chief executive Gary Channon.

“I am really pleased with the progress so far and the general enthusiasm with which this is being tackled internally.

“We will have a lot more to say at the year end and look forward to sharing an update then.”

He said it was hard to predict what would happen to the business in the last three months of 2021, and the company will not give guidance to shareholders.

“We have been preparing for what might happen this winter so that we are ready to serve society the way we have throughout the pandemic, which is with a quiet and understated professionalism that masks the enormous and heroic efforts that go on behind the scenes,” he said.

“The more I have learned, the greater my admiration and I hope one day we will get to share some of that.

“We do not know what this winter will bring but we are determined that every family trusting Dignity with their loved ones will be well served.”

