Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average fixed mortgage rates creeping up

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 11.44am
Some average mortgage rates are creeping upwards, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Victoria Jones/PA)
Some average mortgage rates are creeping upwards, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Victoria Jones/PA)

Some average mortgage rates are creeping upwards, despite the Bank of England leaving the base rate unchanged last week.

The typical two- and five-year fixed rates on the market have increased month on month for the first time since June 2021, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

It said overall average two- and five-year fixed rates rose by 0.04 percentage points month on month in November, reaching 2.29% and 2.59% respectively. In October, the average two-year fixed rate was 2.25% and the average five-year fixed rate was 2.55%.

The most significant re-pricing was in the 35% deposit bracket, it said.

Despite the recent increases, average rates for two- and five-year fixed deals are still lower than a year ago, Moneyfacts added.

There have already been signs that mortgage lenders are pricing in expectations that interest rates will soon rise, with many deals with ultra-low rates below 1% having disappeared in recent weeks.

The Bank of England left the base rate unchanged at 0.1% on Thursday last week, although there are expectations that an increase could come soon amid inflationary pressures including soaring energy costs.

In better news for borrowers, the choice of mortgage deals on the market has exceeded 5,000 for the first time since March 2020, when 5,222 deals were available.

Moneyfacts counted 217 more products on offer compared with last month, taking the total number of home loans available to 5,156.

Many mortgages were pulled last year amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic – and in a positive development for first-time buyers Moneyfacts said that low-deposit deals are among the most notable recent increases.

Eleanor Williams, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Seeking out independent financial advice to assess the changing market is vital to ensure the best possible deal can be secured considering the rate, associated fees and incentives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier