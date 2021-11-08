HACKERS REDIRECT ANGLING DIRECT SHOPPERS TO PORN SITE

Visitors to the website of fishing tackle company Angling Direct have been forwarded to a very different kind of tackle after hackers took over the website and redirected unsuspecting shoppers to a popular website for adult videos. The business said that it had been the victim of a hacking attack, which also hit some of its social media sites. On Twitter the hackers posted from Angling Direct’s account that “our site has been sold to MindGeek, the founders of Pornhub.” It is unclear how the hackers gained access to the site, or whether it was a so-called phishing attack. Angling Direct said that it does not yet know whether hackers have gained access to customers’ personal data. It added that it does not hold financial data from customers.

PLAYTECH REVEALS APPROACH FROM GOPHER

Online casino software developer Playtech is in early talks with investment firm Gopher over a potential bid, it has confirmed. Over the weekend Sky News reported that Gopher was considering a £3 billion approach for the London-listed company that traded for around £2.2 billion on Friday. Just last month Gopher bought a unit of Playtech for 250 million dollars (£185 million). Playtech said that Gopher had on October 21 asked for information it needed to do due diligence on Playtech. Any potential offer could see Gopher swoop in and take Playtech from under the nose of Aristocrat Leisure, an Australian gambling company that agreed a deal with the UK company last month.

CARD FACTORY SEES HEALTHY CHRISTMAS SALES

Card Factory said its Christmas cards are already flying off the shelves as it told shareholders that its sales are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. The company said that like-for-like sales were just 3% lower in the three months to the end of October than they had been in the same period two years earlier. It said a “relatively small proportion” of its products that are produced in Asia are being hit by supply chain delays. Chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer said: “We continue to see improved performance of the business as customers steadily return to shopping in stores. This gives us confidence as we engage to realise the refreshed strategy and build our omnichannel offering.” Shares soared 11.6%.