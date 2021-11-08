Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

City pars

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 4.05pm
City pars

HACKERS REDIRECT ANGLING DIRECT SHOPPERS TO PORN SITE

Visitors to the website of fishing tackle company Angling Direct have been forwarded to a very different kind of tackle after hackers took over the website and redirected unsuspecting shoppers to a popular website for adult videos. The business said that it had been the victim of a hacking attack, which also hit some of its social media sites. On Twitter the hackers posted from Angling Direct’s account that “our site has been sold to MindGeek, the founders of Pornhub.” It is unclear how the hackers gained access to the site, or whether it was a so-called phishing attack. Angling Direct said that it does not yet know whether hackers have gained access to customers’ personal data. It added that it does not hold financial data from customers.

PLAYTECH REVEALS APPROACH FROM GOPHER

Online casino software developer Playtech is in early talks with investment firm Gopher over a potential bid, it has confirmed. Over the weekend Sky News reported that Gopher was considering a £3 billion approach for the London-listed company that traded for around £2.2 billion on Friday. Just last month Gopher bought a unit of Playtech for 250 million dollars (£185 million). Playtech said that Gopher had on October 21 asked for information it needed to do due diligence on Playtech. Any potential offer could see Gopher swoop in and take Playtech from under the nose of Aristocrat Leisure, an Australian gambling company that agreed a deal with the UK company last month.

CARD FACTORY SEES HEALTHY CHRISTMAS SALES

Card Factory said its Christmas cards are already flying off the shelves as it told shareholders that its sales are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. The company said that like-for-like sales were just 3% lower in the three months to the end of October than they had been in the same period two years earlier. It said a “relatively small proportion” of its products that are produced in Asia are being hit by supply chain delays. Chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer said: “We continue to see improved performance of the business as customers steadily return to shopping in stores. This gives us confidence as we engage to realise the refreshed strategy and build our omnichannel offering.” Shares soared 11.6%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier