Pub owner Mitchells & Butlers partners with Uber Eats for deliveries

Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has launched a major partnership with Uber Eats which will allow customers to order food from around 1,000 of its venues on the app.

It will be one of the biggest pub partnerships on the platform, which has seen operator numbers soar since the pandemic hit last year.

M&B, which owns brands including Toby Carvery, Miller & Carter and Browns, said it is looking to tap into the increased use of the platform for family sit-down meals alongside traditional takeaways.

The group said it is launching on the platform on Thursday and expects this to cover 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

It is celebrating the launch by offering free delivery on meals from M&B pubs for the first week of the partnership.

Susan Martindale, group HR director and executive lead on delivery at M&B, said: “While we don’t think there’s anything better than the full dining in experience, we’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to expand our delivery offer so even more of our customers can enjoy their favourite pub and restaurant meals at home too.”

Eve Henrikson, regional general manager for delivery at Uber, said: “Pubs across the UK have been resilient in dealing with closures over the past 18 months, and we want to help them thrive by adding home delivery to their business.

“Customers aren’t just using Uber Eats for a quick takeaway bite.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing people use the app to order sit-down meals for the whole family, and what better lunch or dinner with family and friends than some hearty pub grub?”