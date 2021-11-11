Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Norton Motorcycles HQ opens

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 10.42am Updated: November 11 2021, 11.10am
Norton Motorcycles’ new HQ (Norton/PA)
Norton Motorcycles has opened its new global headquarters in the UK, creating 100 jobs, with a production line capable of delivering around 8,000 motorcycles a year.

The site in Solihull, West Midlands, will also house Norton’s global design and research and development hub, customer showroom, service workshops and offices.

Norton said its new HQ is a display of significant commitment by its Indian owners TVS Motor Company.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director of TVS Motor Company, said: “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a proud moment for everyone.

“We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for the Norton marque.

“We are setting out to create a bold future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations, enabling Norton to once again become the real global force its legacy deserves.”

Robert Hentschel, chief executive of Norton Motorcycles, said: “The new Norton Motorcycles headquarters is a true embodiment of this iconic British marque.

“The facility is home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support departments, as well as the highly skilled production team overseeing the build of our new generation of motorcycles.

“It is the perfect platform to re-energise our business as we lead the Norton brand to onward success where it will play a key role in the future of mobility.”