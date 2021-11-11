Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taylor Wimpey passes rising costs on to house buyers

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 10.58am
Prices of building materials have shot up in recent months (Nick Potts/PA)
Taylor Wimpey has said it has been able to pass on all the soaring costs from squeezed supply chains to its customers as house prices increase.

The housebuilder indicated its business has begun to return to normal pre-pandemic levels, with sales from its outlets being comparable to 2019 levels.

In the second half of the year so far, it has sold 0.91 homes per outlet, compared to 0.93 two years ago and 0.76 in 2020.

Cancellation rates, which hit 21% a year ago, have also returned to a more normal 14%.

Chief executive ​​Pete Redfern said: “We are pleased with performance in the second half to date, and remain on track to deliver full-year 2021 results in line with previous guidance.

“We have been building a strong forward order book for 2022 and continue to see good demand for our homes, supported by a positive market backdrop.”

This backdrop has allowed house prices to increase at least as fast as the cost of building the homes, he added.

The housebuilding industry has been under pressure from price rises and shortages of materials, as well as a shortage of haulage drivers.

However, Taylor Wimpey said there has been an “easing in certain areas” and it expects conditions to gradually improve.

“Despite well-publicised industry supply chain pressures, we are managing our supply chain effectively and are benefiting from our scale and strong partner relationships,” Mr Redfern said.

“We continue to see house price inflation fully offsetting build cost inflation.

“Looking ahead, market conditions remain supportive, and with the benefit of our strong land position we are well placed to deliver against our medium-term targets.”

The business said it is on track to deliver financial results in line with previous guidance, and will ramp up housebuilding in 2023.

Shares remained flat in London on Thursday morning.

