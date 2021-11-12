Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Warning to ‘think twice’ about gift cards this Christmas

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 12.04am
Gift cards are often given at Christmas (Damien Storan/PA)

Consumers have been warned to “think twice” before buying gift cards this Christmas after almost one in 10 received a voucher over the last year for a retailer that has gone bust.

Which? surveyed 2,000 consumers to find 7% had received a gift card for a retailer that had gone bust since March 2020.

Almost two-fifths (38%) of these consumers were unable to redeem the full balance of their voucher, with an average of £25 left unspent.

One in five (21%) of those with vouchers for bust retailers had a gift card for an Arcadia Group retailer.

Some of these retailers, including Topshop and Miss Selfridge, only allowed customers to pay for 50% of their order total using gift card credit after they fell into administration after Christmas last year, with shoppers left to fund the other half with their own money.

Which? warned that administrators may refuse gift cards at any point in a bid to save a troubled retailer.

The organisation also found that some retailers are better than others at stating when their gift cards expire.

More than half of those who received a gift card in the past year (53%) had an expiry date clearly stated while a quarter (27%) said the expiry date was not clear on their cards.

The most common reasons respondents gave for not spending a gift card were not getting around to using it (42%) and not finding anything they wanted to spend it on (28%).

Which? consumer rights spokesman Adam French said: “Which? is advising consumers to think twice before buying gift cards this festive season.

“While gift cards might seem like an easy gift for hard-to-please family or friends this Christmas, our research shows you could be left high and dry if the company goes bust.

“If you receive a gift card for Christmas, make sure to carefully check the small print to find the expiry date and make sure you won’t face any unexpected charges if you don’t spend your voucher quickly.”

The Gift Card and Voucher Association said: “Given the economic turmoil of the past year-and-a-half, it’s understandable that consumers may be wary. However, gift cards remain the ideal choice for an ever-growing number of shoppers, with the gift card market being worth approximately £7 billion as of the most recent industry valuation.

“Looking ahead, particularly at a time when supply shortages continue to be prevalent, gift cards and vouchers are also often the most convenient and safe option for shoppers looking to avoid disappointment this Christmas, while significantly cutting down on festive waste and unwanted gifts.”

Which? surveyed 2,000 UK adults in October.

