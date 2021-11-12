Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid vaccines help AstraZeneca sales jump 50% in third quarter

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 8.02am Updated: November 12 2021, 3.48pm
AstraZeneca Covid-19 has reported strong revenue growth (Brian Lawless/PA)
AstraZeneca has revealed that revenues jumped by 50% in the latest quarter as it was buoyed by more than 1 billion dollars (£780 million) worth of Covid-19 vaccine sales.

The pharmaceutical company held firm on its earnings guidance for the year as it hailed “strong revenue growth and exceptional pipeline delivery”.

It saw total revenues jump to 9.87 billion US dollars (£7.37 billion) for the quarter, with revenues for the year to date increased by 32%.

FTSE 100 photos
AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca/PA)

It comes after AstraZeneca, which said it will not take a profit from its coronavirus shot during the pandemic, unveiled plans to set up a separate arm for vaccines and antibody treatments which focus on Covid-19.

The pharmaceutical company has however said that it has started signing commercial contracts to supply the vaccine which will see “modest profitability” for the business.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot told reporters: “We are moving to an endemic phase and next year is the target for these commercial contracts.”

The company added that profit from the vaccine will offset costs related to its antibody cocktail developed to prevent and treat Covid.

AstraZeneca reported that product sales have risen by a third, with the trend set to continue as it announced eight positive phase three trials, including treatments for liver and prostate cancer.

Mr Soriot said: “AstraZeneca’s scientific leadership continues to provide strong revenue growth and exceptional pipeline delivery, with eight positive late-stage readouts across seven medicines since June, including our long-acting antibody combination showing promise in both prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

“The addition of Alexion furthers our commitment to bring transformative therapies to patients around the world, and I am proud of our colleagues’ ongoing dedication and focus.

“Our broad portfolio of medicines and diversified geographic exposure provides a robust platform for long-term sustainable growth. Following accelerated investment in upcoming launches after positive data flow, we expect a solid finish to the year and our earnings guidance is unchanged.”

Shares in the company were 6.7% lower at 8,812p on Friday.