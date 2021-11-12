Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Price of new homes soars faster than rise in building costs, reveals Redrow

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.32am
Housebuilding prices are set to increase by 5% this year, Redrow says (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The cost of buying a Redrow home has increased nearly three times as fast as the cost of building one despite squeezes on supply chains, the company revealed on Friday.

Redrow said it was working with suppliers to make sure that it could keep building at the same pace as in the past, but that pressures were pushing up prices.

It said that building costs are expected to increase by about 5% in the current financial year due to the squeeze.

It did not reveal where these cost increases had been most pronounced but, on Thursday, rival Taylor Wimpey said that prices of materials and a shortage of haulage drivers were putting pressure on its business.

But, like its larger rival, Redrow seems to be more than offsetting these price rises by increasing house prices.

Customers paid an average of £453,000 for one of its homes in the first part of the financial year, a full £55,000 higher than a year earlier.

Chair Richard Akers said: “Our Heritage range of houses in great locations fits people’s requirements perfectly for quality, well-designed homes with more space to live and work.”

“This is increasingly reflected in the pricing of our homes and in combination with geographical and product mix, increasing desire of our customers to personalise their homes, and general house price inflation, has resulted in the average selling price of private reservations for the first 19 weeks being up 14% on the equivalent period last year.”

It comes despite a drop-off in demand. Reservations per active Redrow outlet fell back to 0.68, compared to last year’s unusually high 0.75.

Yet the price rises mean that the value of homes that have been reserved actually grew by 2% to £672 million.

“We entered the new financial year with a robust housing market and trading has remained strong,” Mr Akers said.

