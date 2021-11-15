Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Pub sales edge ahead of pre-pandemic levels for third month in a row

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.03am
Pubs have seen trade top pre-pandemic levels. (Johnny Green/PA)
Sales at Britain’s pub, bar and restaurant groups pushed ahead of pre-pandemic levels for a third consecutive month in October, despite labour shortages and rising costs continuing to drag on performance.

Sales rose 3% on 2019 levels amid a continued rebound in the late-night market. Bars enjoyed sales growth of 13%, according to a report by the CGA, The Coffer Group and RSM.

Pubs fared better than restaurants with sales growing 3% and 2% respectively.

Sales were up 64% from October 2020 when pubs and restaurants were closed during lockdown.

Mark Sheehan, managing director at Coffer Corporate Leisure, said: “The bar and late-night market particularly is very strong and we see this improvement as sustainable not just in the short term but to 2022 and beyond.”

But CGA warned the sector remains under severe pressure from rising food, drink and energy costs and distribution and recruitment problems.

Karl Chessell at CGA said firms remain in a fragile position ahead of the Christmas trading period, despite sales growth.

He said: “Managed groups battled hard to sustain sales in October, but patchy consumer confidence and a host of external challenges are making real-terms growth elusive.

“Hopes are pinned on a strong Christmas trading period, but the sector needs and deserves sustained support in many areas well into 2022 to help fuel its recovery.”

Trading in London remained slow compared with the rest of the country as a shortage of office workers and tourists continued to dampen growth. Sales were down 4% in the capital, while they were up 6% outside the M25.

Firms continued to feel the drag of earlier lockdowns with 12-month sales to the end of October down by 4.5% on the previous 12 months.

