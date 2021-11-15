Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cash Isa rates moving up from previous record lows

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 10.32am
Cash Isa rates are starting to move up from previous record lows, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cash Isa rates are starting to move up from previous record lows, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Cash Isa rates are starting to move up from previous record lows, according to a financial information website.

However, the typical rates available are still only a fraction of what savers could have received a couple of years ago.

Like some mortgage rates, the savings rates on the market have been creeping up recently amid providers’ expectations that the Bank of England base rate will potentially increase soon.

The choice of deals is also improving, with 382 products available, marking the highest number since March 2020 when there 417 deals, Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

The average easy access Isa rate moved up to 0.26% in November, from 0.25% in October, although two years ago in November 2019 savers could typically have found a significantly higher rate of 0.87%.

The average Isa rate where savers have to give notice to access their money is now 0.37%, up from 0.31% in October. Moneyfacts said it was the first time that average notice Isa rates have increased since September 2020.

In November 2019, the average notice Isa rate was also much higher, at 1.15%.

Savers looking for a one-year fixed-rate Isa can get a rate of 0.56% on average, up from 0.53% last month.

Two years ago however, savers could typically achieve more than double this, at 1.21%.

Looking at Isa terms of more than 550 days, the average rate available is 0.92%, up from 0.83% in October. Two years ago the average rate for this type of Isa deal was 1.35%.

Moneyfacts’ calculations are based on savers having £5,000 to put away.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts said: “Savers may well have been disappointed that the Bank of England did not increase interest rates this month, but regardless, the savings market has been moving in a positive direction.

“One area of the savings arena to make a comeback from record low rates has been cash Isas, as with the notice Isa rate rising month-on-month, no longer is there an average savings rate resting at a record low.”

More from The Courier