Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Diesel breaks 150p per litre barrier for first time

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 10.58am Updated: November 15 2021, 11.26am
Until last month, the highest average price of diesel was 147.93p, recorded in April 2012 (Yui Mok/PA)
Until last month, the highest average price of diesel was 147.93p, recorded in April 2012 (Yui Mok/PA)

Average diesel prices have exceeded 150p per litre for the first time, figures show.

The AA said the average price climbed to 150.50p on Saturday before falling slightly to 150.09p on Sunday.

Until last month, the highest average price of diesel was 147.93p, recorded in April 2012.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Diesel setting a record of £1.50 a litre isn’t just yet another milestone along a bleak road of pump price increases this year.

“As the workhorse fuel for deliveries and craftspeople who drive to customers, it will likely usher in even higher costs for goods and services.

“Many bigger businesses have insulated themselves against higher fuel costs with a system of surcharges on deliveries.

“If pump prices go up, their customers pay a percentage more for deliveries, and that gets passed on to the consumer.

“However, smaller businesses, particularly in rural areas, have little choice but to charge shoppers and clients directly. That strains customer relations and potentially puts jobs and contracts in jeopardy.”

Mr Bosdet said the increase in the cost of diesel is driven by a surge in oil prices, but other factors include a weaker pound and the rising cost of biofuel.

Petrol prices are also at record levels, reaching 146.53p per litre on Sunday.

The cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol or diesel has increased by around £18 over the past 12 months.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The high prices drivers are having to endure at the pumps is also coming at a time of rising domestic energy costs and in turn inflation, which risks making the coming winter a horrendously expensive one, especially for those on lower incomes.”