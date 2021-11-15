Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Skills gap poses risks to UK’s fintech leadership – Ron Kalifa

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.50pm
The UK has a 10% share of the global fintech market (Tim Goode/PA)
The UK has a 10% share of the global fintech market (Tim Goode/PA)

The author of an influential report into the UK’s financial technology firms has said that the UK has a lack of technology and data skills and will need to work to maintain a leading position in the sector.

Ron Kalifa, an entrepreneur who penned a report for the Government on the sector, said that the UK is in front in the so-called fintech space.

“When you think about the UK we don’t tend to have global leadership in many things,” he said.

“This is something we do have global leadership in. We’ve got a 10% global market share,

“The amount of money that has been invested in the UK is enormous. It’s much more so than any other European country.”

Speaking at an industry event hosted by marketing services agency VC Innovations, he warned that some skills are missing to continue the evolution.

“There’s a gap in the UK in terms of the capabilities that are inherent within the UK ecosystem.”

He added: “If you look at a global league table of business skills, technology skills, data skills.

“We’re not at the top of the league table. Let’s put it that way around. We’re quite a long way down.”

He said: “If we don’t address this for ourselves, we’re going to have a problem in five to 10 years’ time and we’re not going to be able to compete on a global stage.”

He called for higher education institutions to work more closely with companies to find out what skills are needed for the workplace.

Mr Kalifa said that the Government has taken several steps to act on the recommendations he gave in his review of the fintech sector.

“Overall I’m delighted with where the programme has got to in terms of the review and the recommendations,” he said.

More from The Courier