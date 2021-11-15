Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oil giant Shell chooses UK for tax residency and drops ‘Royal Dutch’ from name

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 3.30pm
The job of chief executive Ben van Beurden and other senior positions will move to the UK (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced a major overhaul to move its headquarters and tax residency to the UK, and abandoning its “royal” tag after 130 years.

The company stressed its commitment to the Netherlands, and has reportedly said only a few senior jobs will move.

It hopes that by simplifying its structure it can pay out cash to shareholders quicker than before.

But the move will likely strip the oil major of the right to its name, and Royal Dutch Shell plc will become plain old Shell plc, if shareholders agree to the changes next month.

Board meetings will be held in the UK, and Shell’s chief executives and finance bosses will be based in the country from now on.

It also plans to cancel its slightly confusing dual-share structure, which means that there are both A and B share categories in circulation.

The system was set up in 2005 when Shell brought its two arms under one company, choosing a UK incorporation and Dutch tax residency.

“It was not envisaged at the time of unification that the current A/B share structure would be permanent,” Shell said on Monday.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the move was “welcome news”.

It is “a clear vote of confidence in the British economy as we work to strengthen competitiveness, attract investment and create jobs,” he tweeted.

But his counterparts across the North Sea called the move an “unpleasant surprise”.

The Dutch government said that Shell had promised that only a small number of high-level jobs would move from the country to the UK.

How beneficial the move will be to the UK Government’s coffers is unclear.

In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the company paid 212 million dollars (£158 million) to the Dutch taxman.

But in the UK, Shell was handed 116 million dollars (£86 million) by the Government in the same year.

Under British rules oil companies are able to get tax rebates for the cost of decommissioning old platforms in the North Sea.

Tony Bosworth, climate and energy campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “The oil giant’s had an easy ride with the UK tax system, so the draw of moving its headquarters here is abundantly clear.”

But the move could also be costly for the company. Shell said that it was a “reasonable estimate” it would have to pay corporate income tax of anything from zero to 400 million dollars to the Dutch Government as a result of moving its tax residency.

Proposals are also currently working their way through the Dutch Parliament which could charge companies for moving abroad.

Shell does not think it will face such charges, but that even if it did, the benefits of the move would outweigh them, it said.

A Shell logo at a petrol station (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
A Shell logo at a petrol station (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Shell’s shares will still be listed in Amsterdam should the move go ahead, but the former dual-share structure will be abandoned.

The company has had a turbulent time in the Netherlands recently, and is appealing a court ruling that it must slash all of its emissions categories by 45% before the end of the decade, compared to 2019 levels.

In a video released on Shell’s website, chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie said that the move would not allow the company to run away from the ruling, which was handed down in a legal case brought by environmental campaigners.

“The simplification will have no impact on legal proceedings related to the Dutch court ruling,” he said.

His comments were echoed by Peer de Rijk, a campaigner who has been leading the case against the oil major in the Netherlands.

“This news has no negative consequences for Milieudefensie’s climate case against Shell,” he said.

“In any case, this lawsuit will remain with the Dutch courts.

“In our view, this also has no implications for future cases at home and abroad.

“Around the world, companies have the responsibility to respect human rights and prevent dangerous climate change.”

