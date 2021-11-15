Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey ‘very uneasy’ over rising inflation

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 4.46pm
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey (Justin Tallies/PA)
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey (Justin Tallies/PA)

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has admitted he is “very uneasy” about spiking inflation across the economy.

It came as the central bank boss and two other rate-setters on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Catherine Mann and Michael Saunders, explained their decision to hold interest rates as 0.1% earlier this month.

Members of the nine-strong MPC voted by seven-to-two in favour of keeping rates unchanged at 0.1%.

Two members, which included Mr Saunders, were outvoted in calling for a rise to 0.25%

Speaking to MPs, Mr Bailey said the decision to maintain rates was a “very close call” but stressed that he had never said the Bank would raise rates at the meeting, after the financial markets reacted poorly to the decision to hold.

“As a point of guidance, in terms of emphasising the primacy of the inflation target and the link to medium-term inflation expectations, I thought it was critical that we put our foot down at that point,” he said.

“I am concerned that there is a view in some quarters that we’ve gone off that and just sort of never admitted it. It’s not true.”

Nevertheless, Mr Bailey also told MPs that there are concerns about the current inflationary picture and that inflation is significantly above its target rate of 2%.

“I’m very uneasy about the inflation situation – I want to be very clear on that.

“It is not of course where we wanted to be, to have inflation above target.”

The latest Consumer Price Index inflation rate dipped to 3.1% for September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, after its latest meeting the Bank warned higher energy prices would see inflation leap to 4.5% soon and hit around 5% next April, the highest level for a decade.

Mr Saunders said that he voted for a rate rise due to the tight labour market and signs there has been a pick-up in wage growth but shrugged off comparisons to the 1970s.

“There is no risk of a wage price spiral in the UK,” he told MPs.

“Talk of a return to the 1970s is completely misplaced. The economy has changed in many ways since then.

“Having said that, the labour market is tight, with widespread skills shortages and we’ve seen the average pace of pay growth pick up to a little bit above the pre-pandemic pace and pay growth for new hires is picking up.

“I felt, given that evidence, that the likelihood of a pick-up in the general pace of pay growth was sufficiently high that we should start now to withdraw some of the stimulus that was put in place.”

More from The Courier