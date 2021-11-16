Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mr Kipling owner to target US cake market

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 7.46am Updated: November 16 2021, 12.50pm
Premier Foods sales fell (Premier Foods/PA)
Mr Kipling is heading stateside with the brand’s owner hoping to win over American cake lovers.

Premier Foods, which also owns Ambrosia, Bisto and Angel Delight, said it will trial cake slices in the US and roll out more cakes in Canada following a successful trial.

But bosses also warned customers in the UK can expect to see prices on their products rising as inflation begins to bite.

Hovis
The profit fall was due to Premier Foods selling Hovis last year (Premier Foods/PA)

Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said the increased prices Premier Foods is charging supermarkets is commercially sensitive but did reveal cost pressures are now being passed on.

He said: “We’re seeing import cost inflation across the board on a wide range of ingredients.

“The last resort for us is to put through price increases but, inevitably, that is where we’re going to end up but we’re not sharing what we’re likely to pass on to our customers at this point.

“It is commercially sensitive to talk about the exact price increases to customers.”

On plans for the US, the boss explained the company will follow the pattern used in Canada, which saw a trial of cake slices sold in supermarkets.

He said: “We’re focusing first on our cake slices. That’s based on research that we’ve done both in Canada and the US and it was the case that those would be interesting to us for consumers.

“In Canada we’re in full rollout mode. In the US we’re going into a couple of supermarket chains to validate the model works… then we’ll push out to more stores. It’s a test and learn approach.”

The comments and plans come as Premier Foods revealed sales fell in the six months to October 2 by 6.5% to £394.1 million.

Bosses pointed out that on a two-year, pre-pandemic, basis, sales remained strong, pointing out that last year’s numbers were skewed due to stockpiling by customers.

Mr Whitehouse said that he remains happy with the business and sees Premier Foods continuing to benefit from strong growth in home baking, particularly home-made pizzas.

Half year pre-tax profits were also down in the period compared to a year ago – dropping 39.2% to £30.7 million – due to the sale of its Hovis business, with the cash banked last year.