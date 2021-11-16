Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vodafone sales boosted as travelling brings in roaming fees

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 8.16am
Vodafone saw sales increase in the UK (Dominic Lipinski / PA)
Telecoms giant Vodafone has revealed a recovery in mobile phone sales since the pandemic, with increased customer loyalty across Europe.

In the UK, revenues jumped 6% to 3.2 billion euros (£2.7 billion) in the six months to the end of September, although part of this jump was due to a favourable exchange rate.

Customers also started travelling again, boosting Vodafone’s bottom line through roaming charges and visitor revenues to the UK, the company said.

Revenues from mobile services rose 1.3% thanks to strong growth in its consumer division, offsetting a fall in its business connections services.

A further 149,000 mobile contract customers were added with strong growth in digital sales, which now make up 33% of total business in the UK.

Contract churn remained stable at 12.5% year-on-year, the company added, and bosses said they recently launched an exclusive retail partnership with Dixons with improved terms compared to previous arrangements.

However, the business division struggled as the company revealed it pulled out of a large but unprofitable multinational contract and a reseller went into administration.

The return to growth in the UK comes after several quarters of falling revenues and made it one of Vodafone’s strongest markets.

By comparison, its largest region – Germany – saw service revenue growth of 0.9% whilst Italy and Spain both fell 2.8% and 0.7% respectively.

Globally, revenues rose from 21.4 billion euros (£18 billion) to 22.5 billion euros (£19 billion), although pre-tax profits fell 24% to 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion).

