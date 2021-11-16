Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Landsec reveals ‘cautious optimism’ after swinging to profit

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 9.36am
Bluewater shopping centre owner Land Securities has revealed it swung to a half-year profit (Ian West/PA)
Bluewater shopping centre owner Land Securities has revealed it swung to a half-year profit as the retail sector bounces back and workers return to offices following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The commercial landlord – also known as Landsec – posted a pre-tax profit of £275 million for the six months to September 30, against losses of £835 million a year earlier.

It said key retail rents were now reaching a stable point as the hard-hit sector recovers after a series of lockdowns, while office rents in prime London sites have proved “resilient”.

Landsec said it expects the rebound in office demand to continue for the rest of the year, with office use now at around 55% of pre-Covid levels, having increased “markedly” in the past couple of months.

The group said its outlook was one of “cautious optimism”.

It said: “As a result of the success of its vaccination programme, the UK appears reasonably well placed to navigate autumn and winter without needing to revert to lockdowns or other excessively restrictive measures.

“However, it is by no means certain that this will be the case.

“In addition, people’s behaviour patterns are still difficult to predict; it is challenging to discern short-term ‘pent-up’ demand-driven factors from long-term trends; and supply chain disruption is likely to remain an issue for a number of months, raising inflation concerns.”

Landsec’s figures showed that gross rental income fell 3.8% to £282 million in the first half, pushing revenues down to £315 million from £327 million a year ago.

But the value of the firm’s combined portfolio rose to £11 billion from £10.8 billion a year earlier.

It hiked its dividend to 15.5p from 12p a year ago, helping shares lift 3%.

The group said retail centres continue to benefit from a shift away from high streets, with brand partner sales now within around 3% of pre-pandemic levels.

Outlet portfolio like-for-like sales rose 7.9% in the half-year on a two-year basis.

