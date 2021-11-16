Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Revolution Bars eyes eight new openings as it cuts losses

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 12.26pm
Revolution has cut its losses and laid ut plans to open new bars (Revolution/PA)
Bar group Revolution has cut its losses after reopening its sites and laid out plans to open eight new bars.

However, the company saw shares dip after it posted a sharp decline in sales following the impact of pandemic restrictions.

It reported that sales slid by almost two-thirds to £39.4 million in the year to July 3, compared with £110.1 million last year as it was impacted by restrictions and enforced closures for large parts of the year.

Meanwhile, it also revealed that it posted a £21.2 million operating loss for the year, dropping from a £32.7 million loss in the previous year.

Revolution said it has already, in the past 14 weeks of the current financial year, surpassed the sales it reported in the previous year.

The company said it has been buoyed by confidence from younger customers in coming back to venues.

Rob Pitcher, chief executive officer of the business, said it has seen under-25 customers “swap gin and tonics for cocktails”.

He added: “As we had hoped and expected, our young guest base was ready to return to our bars and we continue to be pleased with our level of trade, reflecting the fun and memorable experiences our teams create for our guests.”

The chief said the company, which shut six sites as part of restructuring process last year, now has plans to restart opening new sites.

It said it will open eight new bars over the next two financial years, with the group currently in the legal process over a potential site in Exeter.

Mr Pitcher added: “Whilst the disruption caused by Covid has set back our timescales for expansion, we believe that post Covid, our market-place and the competitive landscape will be fundamentally different and there will be good opportunities for our brands to expand their estates at a much lower level of investment.

“Given the backdrop of one of the most challenging years for our company, I am thankful to our colleagues for their resilience, professionalism and dedication.

“Our teams continue to create the party, and it is this effort that has resulted in our guests returning in such numbers which has in turn allowed us to enjoy such a strong start to our year.”

Shares in the company were down 6.4% at 25p after early trading.

