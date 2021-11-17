Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lidl reveals wage boost to £10.10 per hour for new shop floor workers

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 8.36am
Lidl staff to get pay rise (Steve Parsons / PA)
Lidl staff to get pay rise (Steve Parsons / PA)

Discount supermarket Lidl has increased the rates of pay for new shop floor workers to more than £10 an hour.

Bosses said entry-level wages will rise from £9.50 to £10.10 an hour outside London and from £10.85 to £11.30 in the capital from March next year.

Longer-serving staff will see their pay rates also rise to £11.40 and £12.25 outside and inside London respectively, depending on length of service.

The supermarket claimed it means Lidl is now the highest-paying grocer in the country, adding that this was in recognition of the hard work of staff during the pandemic.

Bosses said the extra £18 million spend by the business on the new wages equates to £50 million invested in hourly wage increases over the past five years.

It follows a £200 bonus to all frontline workers this year, alongside £150 gift vouchers for all staff in 2020 during the pandemic.

Christian Hartnagel, Lidl GB chief executive, said: “We have ambitious plans to grow our business across Great Britain, and to do that we need to ensure we attract and look after the best talent at every level of our business.”

He has targeted 1,000 stores by the end of 2023.

