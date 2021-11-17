Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

McColl’s warns over profits due to product shortages as supply crisis deepens

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 9.20am
Morrisons Daily store operator McColl’s Retail Group has warned over annual earnings, blaming product shortages as it said the lorry driver crisis and supply chain disruption had ‘intensified’ (PA)
Morrisons Daily store operator McColl’s Retail Group has warned over annual earnings, blaming product shortages as it said the lorry driver crisis and supply chain disruption had ‘intensified’ (PA)

Morrisons Daily store operator McColl’s Retail Group has warned over annual earnings, blaming product shortages as it said the lorry driver crisis and supply chain disruption had “intensified”.

The convenience store group saw its shares plunge by more than a quarter as it said it had seen “significantly” lower sales than expected in its fourth quarter so far due to the supply woes.

The group said it was suffering shortages of key products due to shortages of HGV drivers and workers at distribution centres.

It said this came despite working with its wholesale partner, supermarket chain Morrisons, to try and lessen the impact.

McColl’s now expects full-year underlying earnings to be between £20 million to £22 million, down sharply on the £29.1 million seen a year earlier.

The group said: “As has been well publicised, external factors, including the ongoing nationwide shortage of delivery drivers, labour shortages at distribution centres and insufficient supply of key products, including high margin branded impulse lines, continue to impact the supply chain nationwide and have intensified in the fourth quarter.

“While we continue to work collaboratively with our wholesale partner, Morrisons, to lessen the effect of the disruption, we have been unable to fully mitigate the impact to stores, leading to significantly lower revenues than initially anticipated.”

The group said it was continuing to “monitor the situation” with lending banks, but stressed they remain supportive.

Jonathan Miller, chief executive of McColl’s, added: “It is disappointing to see supply chain issues worsen through the second half, but external factors have not eased, and continue to impact much of the UK economy.

“We are working collaboratively with our wholesale partner Morrisons to restore in-store product availability as quickly as possible.”

Despite the supply chain issues, McColl’s said it is ramping up its store switch to Morrisons Daily and now expects to have more than 150 shops in the format by the end of this month.

It is now ahead of target to reach the 350 Morrisons Daily store milestone.