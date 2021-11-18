Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

‘We’ll be fine’: Royal Mail boss reassures customers over Christmas deliveries

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 7.48am Updated: November 18 2021, 8.58am
Royal Mail saw profits jump (Royal Mail/PA)
The boss of Royal Mail has reassured customers that the ongoing HGV driver crisis and supply chain issues will not impact deliveries for Christmas.

Simon Thompson told the PA news agency: “If you have a look at posting dates for Christmas this year, we haven’t changed them. So it’s our expectation that we’ll be fine.

“Our team stood up to the challenge through the pandemic and I see no reason why they won’t do the same again.”

His comments come as the company revealed it will hand out £400 million to shareholders following a bumper period for the company during the Covid-19 crisis where online deliveries soared.

Bosses said £200 million will be spent on a buyback of shares and £200 million will be given as a special dividend.

The company made the decision as it hailed a structural shift in the parcel division.

It said: “We believe the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a structural shift, with a permanent step up in the level of parcel volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels, driven by increased online e-commerce activity.”

Mr Thompson added that inflation is starting to have an impact but Royal Mail is well placed to manage it, with costs on fuel and salaries protected through hedging and new staff contracts negotiated earlier this year.

He said: “We are seeing extra costs for things like HGV drivers as we move into peak and some additional costs of bringing in agency staffing as that competition for labour hots up.

“It’s not a major issue for us this year, but we certainly see it.

“It’s a bigger issue for us overseas in our GLS business where we operate in many different countries. Most countries have seen high levels of inflation currently.”

The comments come as revenues jumped from £5.7 billion to £6.1 billion and pre-tax profits rose from £17 million to £315 million in the six months to September 26 compared with the same period a year ago.

As a result of the changes, Royal Mail said it expects to be debt-free over the next two years, with net debt being cut from £1 billion to £540 million in the past year alone.

Domestic parcel volumes increased 33% compared with pre-Covid levels, however, increased customs processing and reduced air freight capacity saw international parcel volumes drop 37%.

Mr Thompson said the extra forms needed were frustrating customers sending goods overseas, but several UK retailers were now using warehouses in mainland Europe to receive goods destined for international customers.

He added: “Our challenge now is to make sure that we can make it as easy for the consumer as possible and remove those points of friction which perhaps have been frustrating.”

Royal Mail managed to increase profit margins in its package business, meaning while the numbers being shipped fell, the amount of revenue for parcels grew 33.6%.

Letter sending has started to recover since the pandemic lows and was up 11% on a year ago, but remains down 19% on a two-year basis.

The boss said: “We have to look at the fact letters are down 60% against the 2004-2005 peak, so I think that trend is clear albeit there might be some innovation possibility there… but a 60% decline is a clear trend.”