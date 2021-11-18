Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pub group Fuller’s in ‘good place’ for Christmas as bookings surge

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 10.52am
A Fuller’s Lamb and Flag public house in Covent Garden, London (Yui Mok/PA)
A Fuller’s Lamb and Flag public house in Covent Garden, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Pub group Fuller’s has said it is in a “good place” for Christmas as it hailed a “surge” of new bookings in recent weeks and reassured customers that its supply chain preparations have been “seamless”.

Shares in the company lifted on Thursday morning as it returned to profit for the past half-year.

The group, which primarily runs pubs and hotels in the south of England, revealed an adjusted pre-tax profit of £4.6 million for the six months to September 25, compared with a £22.2 million loss last year.

It came as the company saw revenues bounce to £116.3 million for the half-year, compared with £45.6 million for the period last year.

Group revenues remain below pre-pandemic levels but Simon Emeny, chief executive of the business, told the PA news agency that its rural estate has performed above 2019 levels.

Fuller's chief executive Simon Emeny (Fuller's/PA)
Fuller’s chief executive Simon Emeny (Fuller’s/PA)

He added that its sites in central London have seen strong growth in recent months and highlighted “good momentum” for the important Christmas trading period.

“Christmas is in a really good place so we are excited,” he told PA.

“We have seen a surge in bookings over the past couple of weeks particularly, with a clear rise in London and the West End.

“We have seen patterns normalise more recently in central London, with Mondays and Fridays growing well, although it is still quite early to see how patterns are playing out.”

Mr Emeny said the company’s supply chain has had no issues in the run-up to Christmas and said it has no plans for price increases in the coming weeks amid soaring energy prices and rising supply costs.

However, he said the group, alongside others in the industry, will have to assess its pricing position for the start of the new financial year in April but intends to avoid increases where possible.

From April, the company will also see a significant increase in business rates payments and the chief said the system needs a “thorough overhaul” after a limited response on business rates at the Chancellor’s latest Budget.

“The Budget was very disappointing to be honest. We were waiting for a fundamental change to rates to resolve the system but there was virtually nothing,” Mr Emeny said.

“I can’t see why they haven’t yet decided to shift some of the burden on to the digital economy and we are going to have to continue to shoulder that weight until we finally get that overhaul.”

Shares in the company rose by 2.1% to 655.7p in early trading.

More from The Courier