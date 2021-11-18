Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan joins Playtech takeover battle

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 11.58am
Eddie Jordan is part of a consortium vying to buy Playtech (Yui Mok/PA)
The takeover battle for gambling software business Playtech is heating up after former Formula 1 boss Eddie Jordan confirmed he is mulling a takeover bid.

Mr Jordan said on Thursday that a consortium, called JKO Play, led by himself and gambling industry veteran Keith O’Loughlin is “evaluating making a competing offer”.

Playtech also confirmed the interest in a statement following reports by Sky News, helping to drive an increase in the company’s share price as it fuelled speculation about a potential bidding war.

Isle of Man-based Playtech said the consortium has lined up potential financing from New York private investment firm Centerbridge Partners.

The potential bidder is continuing with its diligence and no financial commitment has yet been confirmed by Centerbridge, although JKO is also discussing other sources of debt finance.

“As such, there can be no certainty that JKO’s approach will result in an offer for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made,” Playtech added.

JKO is the third potential party in the frame for Playtech, which agreed a 680p-per-share offer from Australian firm Aristocrat last month, which valued the business at £2.7 billion.

Shareholders are currently due to vote on the move at a meeting in January.

“Aristocrat believes that the terms of the recommended acquisition and the compelling strategic rationale provides certainty for Playtech shareholders with no contingent value or other complicated structures for shareholders to realise value,” the Australian bidder reiterated on Thursday.

“Aristocrat also believes that the combined group will provide greater opportunities to Playtech employees.”

Gopher Investments, a vehicle which is already the second-biggest shareholder in Playtech, has also confirmed in recent weeks that it is evaluating a bid.

Playtech confirmed that it received a preliminary approach from Gopher on October 21 and that discussions are continuing to take place.

Shares in Playtech were 4.4% higher at 773.9p.