Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Jet2 warns over further losses amid price war and rising costs

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 12.26pm
Holiday firm Jet2 has seen first-half losses widen (PA)
Holiday firm Jet2 has seen first-half losses widen (PA)

Holiday firm Jet2 has seen first-half losses widen and warned it is set to remain in the red at the full year as it comes under pressure from rising costs and an industry price war.

The group saw its shares drop 7% as it gave a gloomy outlook for the second half, blaming “aggressive” price competition in the market and rising costs for fuel, carbon offsetting and staff wages.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair said earlier this month it would slash prices to fill seats over the winter, despite also suffering half-year losses, in a move that has sparked a price battle in the sector.

Ryanair press conference
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has vowed to slash prices to fill the carrier’s planes over the winter season (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jet2 said: “The travel industry continues to be subject to a range of cost pressures, most notably in relation to fuel and carbon costs.

“Additionally, we expect the competitive pricing environment being experienced for winter 21/22 to continue.

“We will also make necessary investments in our own operations in the remainder of this financial year, including the increasing cost of retaining and attracting colleagues in readiness for our flying programme expansion in the summer 22 season, plus marketing spend to drive customer bookings.

“As a result, and as is typical for the business, further losses are to be expected in the second half.”

Jet2 posted pre-tax losses of £205.8 million for the six months to September 30, against losses of £68.7 million a year earlier, as it said the traffic light travel restrictions impacted bookings among cautious holidaymakers.

It upped its flight programme in the first half as pandemic travel restrictions eased, with seat capacity increasing by 86% to 2.68 million.

But its average load factor – a measure of how well it fills its planes – fell to 57.3% from 69% a year ago as travellers remained anxious over sudden traffic light changes for destinations, meaning lengthy quarantine periods.

The constant traffic light reviews led to more last-minute bookings and lower ticket prices, it said.

But since the traffic light system was scrapped on October 4, with only a red list remaining, and testing rules eased for fully vaccinated passengers, Jet2 said bookings had been “markedly stronger”.

The group added that despite the second half caution, it continues to be “optimistic” over a recovery to normal operations and customer numbers next summer.

More from The Courier