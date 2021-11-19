Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Consumer confidence edges up despite inflation woes – survey

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 12.04am
People shopping in Oxford Street in London (PA)
Consumer confidence crept up in November as shoppers put aside concerns about soaring inflation to spend in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased three points to minus 14 in November following a three-month downturn.

A seven-point jump in the survey’s major purchase index – an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items – comes amid decade-high inflation and deepening concern over rising interest rates and will be a relief for retailers as they head into the all-important Christmas season.

(GfK)

Consumers’ view of the general economic situation over the past year and the 12 months ahead also ticked up, by six points and three points respectively.

However confidence in personal finances is less robust, dropping two points to minus seven, while the forecast for the next 12 months increased one point to positive two.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Headline consumer sentiment has ticked upwards this month despite decade-high inflation, fears of higher prices and worries over rising interest rates, and as the deepening cost-of-living squeeze leaves UK household finances worse off this winter.

(GfK)

“The view on the general economic situation over the past year and year to come is better this month but consumers are less buoyant on their personal finances. This weakness is important as it reflects day-to-day plans to save or spend and is a strong driver of overall UK economic growth.

“However, one highlight for both physical and virtual retail is the seven-point jump in major purchase intentions in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas. Is this a sign that shoppers are ready to bounce back, after last year’s cancelled family gatherings, with a Christmas splurge in coming weeks?

“That’s how it looks but consumers also know that when the festivities are over it’s going to be a tough year in 2022.”

