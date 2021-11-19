Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Founder of tech firm where Cameron advised quits after sexual harassment claims

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.30am
The allegations were made during a hearing in front of the US Congress (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
The allegations were made during a hearing in front of the US Congress (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

The founder of a tech group at which former prime minister David Cameron was an adviser has stepped down amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Zia Chishti, who founded Afiniti, was accused this week of pressuring a former employee into having sex with him on a business trip, when it was also alleged he beat her.

In a brief statement from the firm’s Bermuda head office, the company said: “The board of directors of Afiniti announces that Mr Zia Chishti has stepped down from his role as chairman, chief executive officer, and director of Afiniti, effective immediately.”

The allegations were made by Tatiana Spottiswoode, a law student at Columbia Law School, during a hearing in front of the US Congress on Tuesday.

Mr Cameron announced his resignation as chairman of the advisory board to Afiniti shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for the former PM said: “The alleged events took place before David Cameron started working for Afiniti and he had absolutely no knowledge of them until just before (the) congressional hearing.”

Ms Spottiswoode told the hearing that after signing a contract with the company in April 2016, it became clear Mr Chisti “was not willing to treat me like an employee”.

“Instead, over the next 18 months he oscillated between pressuring me for sex and punishing me,” she said.

“When I rebuffed him he humiliated me in front of co-workers and then ignored me completely, causing me to fear for my job.”

Mr Cameron’s post-political career after leaving Downing Street in 2016 has been tarnished by the Greensill affair.

Multiple inquiries were launched after he was widely criticised for privately lobbying ministers in an attempt to secure access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for the firm, which collapsed in March.

Investors in Afiniti, which also employs Princess Beatrice in its New York offices, have called for an investigation.

Swiss fund manager GAM, which has a 3% stake, called for an independent review into the allegations.

Afiniti provides call centre technology to companies including Virgin Media and Sky and was set up in 2005.

It has grown rapidly with rumours of a multibillion-pound stock market listing next year.

