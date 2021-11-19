Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fintech firm Mode backtracks after Boots and Ocado deny partnership

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 12.39pm
Boots and Ocado have both denied any involvement with Mode (Matt Crossick/PA)
Fintech company Mode has backtracked on an announcement detailing a partnership with a raft of major retailers including Boots and Ocado after they denied any involvement with the business.

The company has also now been warned it could face legal action over its initial claims.

London-listed Mode, which was founded by entrepreneur Jonathan Rowland, announced on Thursday that Boots and Ocado were among 40 retailers set to participate in its bitcoin cashback product.

Shares in Mode lifted by 15% after the update about the service which allows customers to use the digital currency for online purchases.

However, late on Thursday, Ocado, Boots and DIY retailer Homebase all denied involvement in the scheme despite being named.

In a new statement on Friday morning, Mode reaffirmed that it will launch the bitcoin cashback product next year with more than 40 retailers.

However, it added that “certain specific brands” referenced who had approved Mode to be used through intermediary affiliate platforms have “since withdrawn”.

Mr Rowland, who is chairman of the business, also tweeted to say he is “comfortable” with the announcement and that “some brands don’t want to be associated with crypto”.

However, Boots and Ocado have confirmed to the PA news agency that they have both never had a direct partnership with Mode.

A Boots spokeswoman said: “We are reviewing our position with our legal team, so will not comment further at this stage.”

An Ocado spokesman said: “Ocado has never had any affiliation with Mode, or any involvements with their announcement from November 18.”

Mode shares plunged by 14.9% to 34.05p on Friday morning.

